All Nippon Airways joined (30-Nov-2020) IATA's 25by2025 campaign aimed to promote diversity and inclusion. The campaign calls for airlines to report annually on key diversity metrics, to increase female nominations for IATA governance roles to a minimum of 25% by 2025, and to have the airline and IATA work together to reach a minimum of 25% of the roles to be held by women by 2025. [more - original PR]