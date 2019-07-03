All Nippon Airways introduces its first Boeing 777F
All Nippon Airways (ANA) deployed (02-Jul-2019) its first Boeing 777F aircraft, which arrived at Tokyo Haneda Airport on 24-May-2019. The aircraft will operate five times weekly Tokyo Narita-Osaka Kansai-Shanghai Pudong-Tokyo Narita service from 02-Jul-2019 to 25-Aug-2019 and switch to five times weekly nonstop Tokyo Narita-Shanghai Pudong service from 26-Aug-2019. The airline plans to expand freighter operations to North America with the launch of Tokyo Narita-Chicago O'Hare service with 777F equipment on 27-Oct-2019. ANA Cargo president Toshiaki Toyama commented: "These 777Fs are significantly larger than the Boeing 767F models used to ferry cargo in Asia, giving ANA additional flexibility in how the aircraft are used. The aircraft will aid in the expansion of ANA's services to include a whole new set of customers and increase ANA's ability to safely transport larger cargo". [more - original PR]