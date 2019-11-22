All Nippon Airways expressed concern over proposed Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines JV

All Nippon Airways (ANA) expressed (21-Nov-2019) concerns to the US Department of Transportation about the consequences of a proposed Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines JV on access to and competition in the unique and constrained inter-island market in Hawaii. The airline stated: "ANA urges the Department to revisit the economic and structural incentives affecting interlining in the bespoke intra-Hawaii market, and thus whether there is sufficient justification for the approval of the JV agreements under Section 41309 absent a condition ensuring that Hawaiian will not abuse its monopoly position for interlining with foreign carriers in inter-island markets". ANA added that the JV should be conditional upon interlining. [more - original PR]