Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Nov-2019 8:53 AM

All Nippon Airways expressed concern over proposed Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines JV

All Nippon Airways (ANA) expressed (21-Nov-2019) concerns to the US Department of Transportation about the consequences of a proposed Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines JV on access to and competition in the unique and constrained inter-island market in Hawaii. The airline stated: "ANA urges the Department to revisit the economic and structural incentives affecting interlining in the bespoke intra-Hawaii market, and thus whether there is sufficient justification for the approval of the JV agreements under Section 41309 absent a condition ensuring that Hawaiian will not abuse its monopoly position for interlining with foreign carriers in inter-island markets". ANA added that the JV should be conditional upon interlining. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More