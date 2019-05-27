Become a CAPA Member
27-May-2019 9:20 AM

All Nippon Airways commences A380 operations between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (25-May-2019) it deployed its 'Flying Honu' A380 between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu. The airline also reported it plans to double the number of seats between Tokyo and Honolulu by 2020. Each of ANA's three A380 Flying Honu aircraft are configured with first, business, premium economy and economy class seats. [more - original PR - ANA] [more - original PR - ExxonMobil]

