All general aviation uses to move from Ninoy Aquino to Sangley and Clark airports within one year
Philippines' Department of Transportation announced (14-Jun-2019) Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia agreed to use Manila-Sangley Point Danilo Atienza Air Base for general aviation, freight turboprop operations, and commercial turboprop operations as soon as the necessary infrastructure is in place. The move is designed to help reduce congestion at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Transportation Secretary Arthur P Tugade said the move of general aviation activities to Sangley Airport will also allow NAIA to begin urgent decongestion and improvement works across its four terminals. Additionally, general aviation users will be required to fully relocate within a year's time to either Clark International Airport or Sangley Airport. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]