All conditions met for SAA rescue plan, finalisation process underway

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) confirmed (12-Aug-2020) all the conditions for the implementation of South African Airways' (SAA) business rescue plan were met in the first week of Aug-2020. The DPE and stakeholders are working to finalise the process in the following phases:

Restructuring of the airline: Including implementation of voluntary severance packages for employees. All employees will be retrenched and only 1000 will remain under different terms and conditions to start the new airline. About 1000 employees will be placed on a temporary training layoff scheme so they can join the new airline when positions become available;

Appointment of non-executive directors and a new management team: The DPE "will soon appoint a smaller, effective, reinforced, and empowered board". The board will then appoint new executive management, including chief operating officer, chief information officer and chief risk officer;

Selection and appointment of transaction advisors: The DPE has identified an advisor to assist in transaction planning, feasibility analysis, procurement, implementation of transactions and raising funds and investments for the new airline. The advisors are also expected to assess unsolicited expressions of interest from private sector funders, private equity investors and partners. The DPE aims to "ensure significant South African ownership whilst diversifying the investor base";

Formation of "a customer-centric airline designed to be lean, technology capable, digitally modernised and agile to service all market segments": The new airline "will be run in a professional and sustainable manner to support key economic sectors, including tourism and solidify South Africa as an African gateway to international markets". [more - original PR]