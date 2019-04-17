Alitalia total revenues grow 2.7% in 1Q2019

Alitalia reported (16-Apr-2019) passenger revenue increased 1.4% year-on-year in 1Q2019. Revenue growth was driven by "excellent performance" in the intercontinental long haul sector, which grew 4.3%, and intercontinental long haul passenger numbers increased 2.8%. Alitalia stated the result was "particularly significant" because passenger revenue growth was boosted by the timing of Easter in 1Q2018. Mar-2019 was the airline's 16th consecutive month of passenger revenue growth. Cargo revenue increased by 1.9% and total revenues grew 2.7% in 1Q2019. [more - original PR]