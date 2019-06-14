Alitalia total revenue up 3% for the five months ended May-2019

Alitalia reported (13-Jun-2019) total revenue increased 2.6% year-on-year in five months ended May-2019. May-2019 revenue "fell slightly" compared with May-2018 as a result of strike action on 21-May-2019. This was mitigated by a 6.4% increase in revenue from intercontinental activities to more than EUR100 million and 3.7% increase in passengers served. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR467 million as of 31-May-2019, compared with EUR470 million at the end of Apr-2019 and EUR506 million at the beginning of 2019. [more - original PR - Italian]