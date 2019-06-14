Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Jun-2019 12:21 AM

Alitalia total revenue up 3% for the five months ended May-2019

Alitalia reported (13-Jun-2019) total revenue increased 2.6% year-on-year in five months ended May-2019. May-2019 revenue "fell slightly" compared with May-2018 as a result of strike action on 21-May-2019. This was mitigated by a 6.4% increase in revenue from intercontinental activities to more than EUR100 million and 3.7% increase in passengers served. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR467 million as of 31-May-2019, compared with EUR470 million at the end of Apr-2019 and EUR506 million at the beginning of 2019. [more - original PR - Italian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More