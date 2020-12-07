Alitalia to implement new biosecurity requirements for pax travelling on Rome-New York service

Alitalia and Aeroporti di Roma announced (04-Dec-2020) plans to implement the following biosecurity requirements for passengers travelling on three times weekly Rome Fiumicino-New York service, commencing 08-Dec-2020:

Passengers required to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate conducted within the past 48 hours or undertake an antigen test at the airport prior to departure;

Arrivals from New York to Rome Fiumicino will be required to undertake a second antigen test upon arrival and will be exempt from two week quarantine requirements in Italy if they test negative;

if they test negative; Passengers required to wear face masks for the duration of the flight, and to replace the face mask every four hours.

Alitalia aims to expand the biosecurity requirements to additional services. [more - original PR - Italian]