Alitalia reports strong 3Q2018 performance, expects to close quarter with 'small profit'

Alitalia chief business officer Fabio Maria Lazzerini stated (12-Oct-2018) 3Q2018 performance by the carrier "is confirming the growth already seen throughout [1H2018]". He echoed a statement recently made by Alitalia's special commissioners, who expect the carrier to close 3Q2018 "with a very small profit for the first time in a while". Mr Lazzerini said growth is being driven by a 1ppt load factor increase and an average revenue increase of 8.5% "thanks to an improvement in sales mix". 3Q2018 results also point to the effectiveness of the "renewed focus" on premium economy and 'Magnifica' cabins on long haul routes, Mr Lazzerini said, adding premium economy load factor increased by over 6ppts. [more - original PR]