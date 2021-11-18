Become a CAPA Member
18-Nov-2021 11:37 AM

Alitalia launches EUR50.6m tender for its loyalty programme

Alitalia launched (16-Nov-2021) a tender for the sale of its subsidiary Alitalia Loyalty SpA, the company managing the carrier's MilleMiglia loyalty programme. The airline outlined the base price of the programme is EUR50.6 million, with binding offers required to be submitted by 13-Dec-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, the European Commission ruled Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) will not be able to participate in the open tender, to avoid direct transfer of customers between the two companies. In a second phase, ITA is able secure a partnership with the buyer of the loyalty programme. [more - original PR]

