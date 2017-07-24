Alitalia: Deadline for non-binding stake proposals expires

Alitalia announced (21-Jul-2017) the deadline for the submission of non-binding proposals for its ownership expired on 21-Jul-2017. Alitalia stated: "On the basis of the proposals received, the Special Commissioners will define the purpose of the Program of the Extraordinary Administration and submit it to the Ministry of Economic Development for approval within next week, together with the contents of the call for tender which will contain terms, deadlines and purposes for the next steps of the procedure". Etihad Airways was reportedly among around 10 investors submitting stake proposals for the carrier (Arab News/Arabian Business/Reuters, 21/21/22-Jul-2017). Etihad already owns 49% of Alitalia. [more - original PR]