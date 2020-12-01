Algeria to allow for resumption of domestic air service from 06-Dec-2020

Algeria's Prime Ministry announced (30-Nov-2020) the introduction of new health measures for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, subject to change. Consequently, Algeria plans to allow for the resumption of domestic air service from 06-Dec-2020. This measure will result in the resumption of service to/from all southern provinces in Algeria, and 50% of service to northern provinces. The lifting of the suspension for the domestic network remains dependent on the implementation of relevant health protocols at airports and onboard aircraft. [more - original PR - French]