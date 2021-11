Air Lease Corporation (ALC) signed (15-Nov-2021) an LoI with Airbus covering a potential order for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs. The order is to be finalised "in the coming months". The agreement will make ALC one of Airbus' largest customers and the lessor with the biggest A220 order book. [more - original PR]