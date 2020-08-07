Become a CAPA Member
7-Aug-2020 4:36 PM

ALC seeing recovery trends in Asia and Europe, new lease deals in progress

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) executive chairman Steven F Udvar-Házy reported (06-Aug-2020) domestic and regional recovery trends in ALC's main markets of Asia and Europe. Mr Udvar-Házy said reductions in OEM production rates are helping to stabilise supply and demand, adding: "We have a number of new aircraft lease deals in process to help meet the restructuring and modernization of the fleets of our airline customers". [more - original PR]

