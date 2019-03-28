Become a CAPA Member
28-Mar-2019 9:30 AM

Albania's Civil Aviation Authority completes certification process for Air Albania

Albania's Civil Aviation Authority issued (26-Mar-2019) an air operator's certificate (AOC) to Air Albania, completing the certification process for the carrier. The carrier's A319 aircraft (ZA-BEL, MSN 3142) is registered in Albania's aircraft register and included in the AOC. The carrier applied for an AOC in Sep-2018. The carrier will commence operations with Istanbul service and add European destinations to its network after taking delivery of a second aircraft. The carrier is interested in operating to Bologna, London, Milan and Rome. [more - original PR - Albanian]

