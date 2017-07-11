Albania and Turkish Airlines continue work on establishment of new carrier

Albania and Turkish Airlines continued (10-Jul-2017) work on the establishment of Albanian Airlines. Turkish Airlines chairman İlker Ayci said: "The progress of the civil aviation sector, a huge leverage for growth is one of the top priorities set by the Albanian government... Also our expectation of the currently active Italian airlines to downsize their businesses creates a high business case for this great strategic partnership". Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama said: "The kick off this partnership although will be in a smaller scale, yet we do target that it will expand in due course in line with market conditions". Albanian Airlines is expected to launch operations before the end of 2017. [more - original PR]