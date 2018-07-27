Become a CAPA Member
27-Jul-2018 3:05 PM

Alaska reduces capacity growth for 2019, citing rising fuel prices and capacity environment

Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden stated (26-Jul-2018) the airline decided to reduce 2019 capacity growth to 2%, citing the "very substantial increase in fuel prices over the last couple of years and a capacity environment that has not adequately adjusted to them". Alaska wants to be "good stewards of capital" with Mr Tilden stating: "We're just not seeing the returns that justify higher levels of growth". He added: "However, given the competitive advantages that we maintain, we think there will be a time in the intermediate term when higher growth will once again make sense for us and our owners". [more - original PR]

