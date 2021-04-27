Alaska Governor issues administrative order not requiring vaccine passports

US Governor Mike Dunleavy issued (26-Apr-2021) an administrative order stating Alaska will not require vaccine passports for entry to, or travel around, the state. Mr Dunleavy said vaccination is a private health decision between Alaskans and health professionals, adding that he is "unequivocally opposed to any government order requiring Alaskans to get this vaccine, or using an individual's vaccine status as a means of restricting their rights". Mr Dunleavy previously announced the state will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to travellers entering the state via "major airports" on 01-Jun-2021. [more - original PR]