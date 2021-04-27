Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Apr-2021 3:11 PM

Alaska Governor issues administrative order not requiring vaccine passports

US Governor Mike Dunleavy issued (26-Apr-2021) an administrative order stating Alaska will not require vaccine passports for entry to, or travel around, the state. Mr Dunleavy said vaccination is a private health decision between Alaskans and health professionals, adding that he is "unequivocally opposed to any government order requiring Alaskans to get this vaccine, or using an individual's vaccine status as a means of restricting their rights". Mr Dunleavy previously announced the state will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to travellers entering the state via "major airports" on 01-Jun-2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More