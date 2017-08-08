PenAir files for chapter 11 reorganisation; Denver and Portland hubs to close down in next 90 days

PenAir initiated (07-Aug-2017) the process of filing chapter 11 reorganisation with the State of Alaska. The carrier plans to retain scheduled air service operations in southwest US, Alaska and Boston areas, however its Portland and Denver hubs will begin the process of shutting down scheduled service over the next 90 days. The carrier will suspend all Portland but the Crescent City EAS route on 07-Aug-2017, impacting services from Portland to Klamath Falls, North Bend, Redding and Eureka. CEO and chairman Danny Seybert stated: "The steps we are taking today will allow PenAir to emerge as a stronger airline, while continuing our focus on safe operations". [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]