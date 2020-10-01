Alaska Airlines to partner with Carbon Health and offer rapid COVID-19 testing

Alaska Airlines announced (30-Sep-2020) plans to partner with Carbon Health and offer rapid COVID-19 testing at pop up clinics across the West Coast, in preparation for Hawaii's pre travel testing programme. The testing will be initially offered in Seattle from 12-Oct-2020, as the carrier intends to resume twice daily service to four major Hawaiian islands from 15-Oct-2020. Then from 01-Nov-2020, Alaska Airlines will resume service from Portland, San Jose (California) and San Diego to Hawaii, before also resuming service from Anchorage and Los Angeles from 20-Nov-2020. [more - original PR]