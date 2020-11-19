Alaska Airlines to commence service with 737 MAX from Mar-2021

Alaska Airlines announced (18-Nov-2020) plans to commence passenger service with the Boeing 737 MAX from Mar-2021, following the scheduled delivery of its first 737 MAX 9 in early 2021. Prior to the resumption of commercial service with the aircraft, pilots will fly in the aircraft for more than 50 flight hours and approximately 19,000 miles in "proving flights", which will occur up and down the US west coast, to Alaskan airports, across the US and to/from Hawaii. [more - original PR]