Alaska Airlines sets course for net zero carbon emissions by 2040

Alaska Airlines announced (21-Apr-2021) it set a course for net zero carbon emissions by 2040, with near term 2025 targets to maintain carbon neutral growth from 2019. The carrier also set goals to be the most fuel efficient US airline and cut the climate emissions from our ground equipment in half. Alaska added it will continue with its recycling programme, sourcing more sustainable packaging for inflight service and offsetting water use with investments in local ecology and habitats. With these goals, the carrier has joined Amazon and over 100 other companies in signing The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net zero carbon across our business 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Details of the roadmap include:

Fleet renewal: Finalised order for up to 120 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, with four already delivered in 2021. The newest MAX aircraft are 22% more fuel efficient on a seat by seat basis than the aircraft they replace;

Operational efficiency: Expanding use of technology to optimise flight routes for emissions savings, working with government to make better use of airspace and moving toward electric and other renewable options for ground equipment;

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF): The carrier currently uses and is partnering to advance SAF production with Neste and SkyNRG. It has also partnered with Microsoft to offset the carbon impact of employees' travel from Seattle to San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles with sustainable aviation fuel. [ more - original PR ]