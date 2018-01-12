Alaska Airlines receives single operating certificate from FAA, outlines other integration changes

Alaska Airlines received (11-Jan-2018) a single operating certificate from the US FAA, marking a significant milestone in the integration of Alaska and Virgin America. Passengers will continue to use respective Alaska and Virgin America mobile apps, websites and airport terminals until late Apr-2018, when the carriers move to a single reservations system. Other changes include:

Virgin America flight attendants issued iPhones for work duties, matching their Alaska counterparts;

Virgin America pilots now going through a validation period to receive iPads;

Virgin America's loyalty programme integrated with Alaska Mileage Plan on 01-Jan-2018;

Carriers transitioned to a single payroll and benefits programme;

Alaska's flight operations centre in Seattle to include an Airbus operations control centre from Mar-2018;

High-speed, satellite WiFi on the horizon for Alaska's entire fleet from spring 2018;

Upgrades to onboard menus;

Blue mood lighting will appear on more aircraft;

Flight and ground crews to begin wear testing new uniforms designed by Luly Yang, with a roll out across the company in 2019;

First Airbus aircraft painted with Alaska's livery in Jan-2018;

Alaska working on updated and expanded airport lounges, with the first to open at New York JFK in Apr-2018. The flagship lounge at Seattle will open in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]