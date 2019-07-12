Alaska Airlines, Port of Seattle complete first phase of renovation at Seattle-Tacoma

Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle completed (11-Jul-2019) the first phase of the USD658.3 million North Satellite Modernization Project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle unveiled eight new gates in the North Satellite, while the carrier opened a new flagship lounge spanning 15,800sqft. The North Satellite was expanded by 255,000sqft and features new restaurants and services. The airport also plans to open a new nursing suite on the upper level mezzanine in early Aug-2019. All North Satellite operations will transition to the newly renovated section at the end of Jul-2019, with the original gates to close for renovation during the next two years. The airport expects to complete renovation of the North Satellite by mid 2021, with more space and 20 gates. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]