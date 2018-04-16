Alaska Airlines outlines more branding updates regarding Virgin America integration

Alaska Airlines, via its official blog, announced (16-Apr-2018) it will "achieve a point" in its integration with Virgin America on 25-Apr-2018, with all operations to merge under Alaska branding. The carrier said passengers will directed to "one" website, mobile app, call centre and flight numbers, under Alaska. Changes to Alaska branding at 29 airports in the US and Mexico will complete on 24-Apr-2018. While there will be "some Virgin America painted" aircraft still operating for a period of time after 25-Apr-2018, fares will be sold only under the Alaska name. Alaska also plans to begin installing new interior cabins in Virgin America's Airbus fleet, although it is expected to take until the end of 2019 for the completion of a single brand experience on all Alaska aircraft. [more - original PR]