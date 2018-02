Alaska Airlines stated (15-Feb-2018) it continues to expect 1Q2018 revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to decline approximately 3.5% to 4.5%. The carrier also expects consolidated nonoperating expense of approximately USD14 million. Capacity is projected to increase 8%, while fuel consumption is expected to increase 11.5% to 205,000 gallons at an average fuel cost per gallon of USD2.10. [more - original PR]