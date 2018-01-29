Alaska Airlines outlines expectations for 2018

Alaska Airlines stated (25-Jan-2018) it expects cost per ASM to increase up to 6% in 1Q2018, and up to 2.5% in FY2018. The carrier expects to consumer 205,000 gallons of fuel in 1Q2018, a 11.5% rise, while the economic fuel cost per gallon is expected to increase 21% year-on-year. Alaska expects to consume 9% more in fuel in FY2018, while capacity is expected to increase by approximately 7.5%. 1Q2018 capacity is projected to rise approximately 8% and RASM to decline approximately 3.5% to 4.5%. Capacity is estimated to increase 4% in both 2019 and 2020. [more - original PR]