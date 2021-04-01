Alaska Airlines officially joins oneworld

Alaska Airlines announced (31-Mar-2021) its formal admission to the oneworld alliance, becoming its 14th full member. The carrier joined oneworld just eight months after receiving a formal invitation. With its membership in the alliance, Alaska will add seven new airline partners and enhance its six existing partnerships with oneworld members. Effective immediately, all Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn miles when they fly any of the other 13 member airlines. Mileage redemption for flights on airlines that Alaska did not have previous partnerships with will occur in the coming months. [more - original PR]