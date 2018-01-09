Alaska Airlines' mileage plan becomes sole loyalty programme

Virgin America, via its official website, stated (Jan-2018) Alaska Airlines' mileage plan became the sole loyalty programme on 01-Jan-2018. Former elevate members with an existing or newly activated mileage plan account can convert elevate points until 31-Jan-2018, with all remaining elevate points to be converted to mileage plan miles between 01-Feb-2018 and 07-Feb-2018. Virgin's credit card programme ended on 31-Dec-2017, while all elevate partnerships ended on or before 31-Oct-2017.