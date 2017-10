Alaska Airlines chairman and CEO Brad Tilden stated (04-Oct-2017) ATC delays and congestion will get "worse and worse and worse" if maintained at the current course and speed because "demand for air travel is growing more rapidly than the rollout of technology". He said: "Incremental changes haven't gotten us to where we need to get, and they're not going to get us there. What we need is transformational change". [more - original PR]