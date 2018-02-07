Loading
Alaska Airlines, Virgin America merger to be 75% complete by Apr-2018

Alaska Airlines stated (06-Feb-2018) it expects the merger with Virgin America will be 75% complete by the end of Apr-2018, by which time it will have a single shopping/reservations/check-in system. The carrier outlined the following goals planned for 2018;

  • "A lot more places to fly", with more than 44 new routes added in 2017;
  • High speed satellite WiFi installed on Boeing and Airbus aircraft, starting with the aircraft in Mar-2018;
  • Updated and expanded airport lounges, with a New York JFK lounge opening in Apr-2018 and a new 15,000ft flagship lounge in Seattle opening in 2019;
  • New aircraft interiors and a single Alaska-branded airport experience;
  • More free texting, and more than 200 movies and TV shows running for free, direct to passengers' devices;
  • West Coast-inspired onboard F&B choices. [more - original PR]

