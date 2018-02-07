Alaska Airlines, Virgin America merger to be 75% complete by Apr-2018

Alaska Airlines stated (06-Feb-2018) it expects the merger with Virgin America will be 75% complete by the end of Apr-2018, by which time it will have a single shopping/reservations/check-in system. The carrier outlined the following goals planned for 2018;

"A lot more places to fly", with more than 44 new routes added in 2017;

High speed satellite WiFi installed on Boeing and Airbus aircraft, starting with the aircraft in Mar-2018;

and aircraft, starting with the aircraft in Mar-2018; Updated and expanded airport lounges, with a New York JFK lounge opening in Apr-2018 and a new 15,000ft flagship lounge in Seattle opening in 2019;

New aircraft interiors and a single Alaska-branded airport experience;

More free texting, and more than 200 movies and TV shows running for free, direct to passengers' devices;

West Coast-inspired onboard F&B choices. [more - original PR]