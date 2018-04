Alaska Airlines stated (23-Apr-2018) capacity (ASMs) is expected to increase 6.5% year-on-year for FY2018. The carrier expects to consume 6% more fuel, or an overall 845 million gallons of fuel. Alaska expects 2Q2018 RASM to decline approximately 2.75% to 3.75%. Consolidated nonoperating expense will be approximately USD18 million in 2Q2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]