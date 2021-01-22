Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air to receive USD533m through PSP

Alaska Airlines Group announced (21-Jan-2021) Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air will receive a total of USD533 million through a payroll support programme (PSP) announced by the US Department of the Treasury. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air received USD266 million on 15-Jan-2021, with the remainder expected to be received sometime in Feb-2021. Of the money received, USD50 million takes the form of a senior term loan with a 10 year term. The funds will be used exclusively toward continuing to pay employee salaries, wages and benefits. As a condition to receiving an extension of PSP funds, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air agreed to refrain from conducting involuntary furloughs or reducing employee rates of pay or benefits through 31-Mar-2021. [more - original PR]