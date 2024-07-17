17-Jul-2024 2:05 PM
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines request approval of international route authorisation transfer
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, in a filing to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) applied (16-Jul-2024) for approval of the de facto transfer of Hawaiian's international route authorisations to Alaska Airlines upon the acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings by Alaska Air Group. The companies also applied for re-issuance of both carriers' international route authorities in the name of Alaska and/or Hawaiian. [more - original PR]