8-May-2024 10:01 PM

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines certify DoJ compliance, may finalise merger in Aug-2024

Alaska Air Group and Hawaiian Airlines certified (07-May-2024) compliance with the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) second request for antitrust related information. This triggers a 90 day period, ending 05-Aug-2024, after which the carriers may consummate their merger, according to the companies' timing agreement in Mar-2024. The airlines may finalise the merger before the end of the 90 day period if they receive written notice that the DoJ has closed its investigation into the transaction. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

