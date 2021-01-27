Become a CAPA Member
27-Jan-2021 6:07 AM

Alaska Airlines accessed USD5bn new liquidity in 2020

Alaska Airlines announced (26-Jan-2021) the following liquidity and fleet updates for 2020:

  • Accessed approximately USD5 billion in new liquidity, including USD1.2 billion raised in the capital markets and approximately USD600 million in bank financing;
  • Extended the period available to draw funds under the CARES Act loan program from 26-Mar-2021 to 28-May-2021;
  • Announced plans to expand the mainline fleet and restructure the existing aircraft purchase agreement with Boeing. In total, the Group will take delivery of 68 737 MAX 9 aircraft between 2021 and 2024, inclusive of 32 previous purchase commitments and 13 aircraft to be leased from Air Lease Corporation;
  • Permanently removed an additional 20 Airbus A320 aircraft from the fleet in 4Q2020, resulting in 40 Airbus aircraft removed in 2020. A total of 31 Airbus aircraft remain in the operating fleet as of the end of 2020;
  • Held USDD3.4 billion in cash and marketable securities as of 22-Jan-2021, and total liquidity of USD5.2 billion. [more - original PR]

