11-Nov-2021 11:57 AM

Alaska Air Group VP network & alliances says govts should create clear protocols for intl. travel

Alaska Air Group VP network and alliances Brett Catlin, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) passengers will be reluctant to travel unless "governments can put forward a very clear set of protocols and procedures". He added the ambiguity surrounding border control and entry requirements are creating "a barrier to purchase", despite traveller demand to travel internationally.

