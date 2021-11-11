Alaska Air Group VP network & alliances says 2024 outlook 'hard to say', human reconnection vital

Alaska Air Group VP network and alliances Brett Catlin, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) "by 2024, it's hard to say

what the carrier composition will be and what specific routes will be". Mr Catlin noted "people will want to see each other face to face again", adding "we think that's ultimately good for our industry, good for air travel, no matter where you are in the world".