Alaska Air Group updates guidance for 1Q2019, expects improved RASM

Alaska Air Group updated (11-Apr-2019) its guidance for 1Q2019, stating it now expects nonoperating expenses of approximately USD19 million. Expectations for RASM also improved, primarily due to enhanced close in pricing on transcontinental frequencies to/from California during the last two weeks of 1Q2019. The airline's CASM Ex forecast was up from previous guidance, due to cost control and the the timing shift of certain expenses. The airline's effective tax rate is expected to be 25%, with a full year effective tax rate of approximately 26%. Alaska Air Group also repurchased 214,891 shares of common stock for approximately USD13 million in 1Q2019, with weighted average basic share counts expected to be 123.3 million and diluted share counts expected to be 123.9 million. [more - original PR]