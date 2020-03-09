Alaska Air Group suspects coronavirus as reason for quickly deteriorating pax demand

Alaska Air Group reported (06-Mar-2020) a significant increase in close in cancellations and a decline in forward bookings during the first week of Mar-2020. Demand, although in line with expectations in Jan-2020 and Feb-2020, began to fall in late Feb-2020, and is believed to be a result of the coronavirus. Due to rapid and unpredictable changes in demand caused by the coronavirus, Alaska Air Group has decided not to produce a revised guidance for 1Q2020, however it expects current trends to continue throughout the remainder of Mar-2020. The group is now considering possible demand scenarios and consequential capacity and cost reductions. The group recorded approximately USD1.6 billion in cash and short term investments as of 06-Mar-2020, as well as approximately USD400 million in undrawn bank line of credit facilities and 133 unencumbered aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, Southwest Airlines also experienced a significant decline in passenger demand and increases in cancellations, despite healthy trends in Jan-2020 and Feb-2020. [more - original PR]