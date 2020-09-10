Alaska Air Group revenue falls 72% in Aug-2020

Alaska Air Group announced (09-Sep-2020) the following results for Aug-2020:

Total revenue: -72% year-on-year;

Passenger revenue: -71%;

ASMs: -51%;

Passenger load factor: 46%;

Cash burn: Approximately USD80 million.

The group anticipates cash burn of approximately USD150 million for Sep-2020. Increased cash burn from Aug-2020 to Sep-2020 is chiefly due to higher scheduled debt service payments and higher costs associated with increases to capacity. Alaska Air Group held approximately USD3.6 billion in cash and short term investments as of 08-Sep-2020. [more - original PR]