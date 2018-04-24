Loading
24-Apr-2018 12:15 PM

Alaska Air Group reports USD29m operating profit in 1Q2018

Alaska Air Group reported (23-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD1832 million, +5% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD1685 million, +5%;
    • Mileage plan other revenue: USD107 million, +7%;
    • Cargo and other: USD40 million, +5%;
  • Total operating costs: USD1803 million, +14%;
    • Labour: USD536 million, +19%;
    • Fuel: USD409 million, +21%;
  • Operating profit: USD29 million, -82%;
  • Net profit: USD4 million, -96%;Passengers: 10.5 million, +4.8%;
  • Load factor: 80.1%, -1.2ppt;
  • Yield: USD 13.59 cents, -0.7%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD 11.84 cents, -2.1%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD 8.81 cents, +5.1%;
  • Total assets: USD10,848 million;
  • Cash and marketable securities: USD1528 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD7409 million. [more - original PR]

