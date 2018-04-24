24-Apr-2018 12:15 PM
Alaska Air Group reports USD29m operating profit in 1Q2018
Alaska Air Group reported (23-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD1832 million, +5% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD1685 million, +5%;
- Mileage plan other revenue: USD107 million, +7%;
- Cargo and other: USD40 million, +5%;
- Total operating costs: USD1803 million, +14%;
- Labour: USD536 million, +19%;
- Fuel: USD409 million, +21%;
- Operating profit: USD29 million, -82%;
- Net profit: USD4 million, -96%;Passengers: 10.5 million, +4.8%;
- Load factor: 80.1%, -1.2ppt;
- Yield: USD 13.59 cents, -0.7%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 11.84 cents, -2.1%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 8.81 cents, +5.1%;
- Total assets: USD10,848 million;
- Cash and marketable securities: USD1528 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7409 million. [more - original PR]