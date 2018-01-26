Alaska Air Group reports USD162m operating profit in 4Q2017

Alaska Air Group reported (25-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD1962 million, +29% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1800 million, +40%;
- Labour: USD532 million, +42%;
- Fuel: USD396 million, +66%;
- Operating profit: USD162 million, -33%;
- Net profit: USD367 million, +222%;
- Passengers: 11.0 million, +25.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.4%, -1.1ppt;
- Yield: USD 12.84 cents, -3.9%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.71 cents, -5.1%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.34 cents, -7.6%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD7933 million, +34%;
- Total operating costs: USD6673 million, +46%;
- Labour: USD1924 million, +39%;
- Fuel: USD1447 million, +74%;
- Operating profit: USD1260 million, -7%;
- Net profit: USD1028 million, +26%;
- Passengers: 44.0 million, +28.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.3%, stable;
- Yield: USD 13.03 cents, -3.1%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.98 cents, -3.2%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.78 cents, -4.9%;
- Total assets: USD10,722 million;
- Cash and marketable securities: USD1621 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7007 million. [more - original PR]
*Reflects the results of operations for Virgin America for the three and twelve months ended 31-Dec-2017 and for the period 14-Dec-2016 through 31-Dec-2016