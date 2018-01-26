Alaska Air Group reports USD162m operating profit in 4Q2017

Alaska Air Group reported (25-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 31-Dec-2017: Total operating revenue: USD1962 million, +29% year-on-year; Total operating costs: USD1800 million, +40%; Labour: USD532 million, +42%; Fuel: USD396 million, +66%; Operating profit: USD162 million, -33%; Net profit: USD367 million, +222%; Passengers: 11.0 million, +25.4%; Passenger load factor: 83.4%, -1.1ppt; Yield: USD 12.84 cents, -3.9%; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.71 cents, -5.1%; Revenue per ASM: USD 12.34 cents, -7.6%;

12 months ended 31-Dec-2017: Total operating revenue: USD7933 million, +34%; Total operating costs: USD6673 million, +46%; Labour: USD1924 million, +39%; Fuel: USD1447 million, +74%; Operating profit: USD1260 million, -7%; Net profit: USD1028 million, +26%; Passengers: 44.0 million, +28.4%; Passenger load factor: 84.3%, stable; Yield: USD 13.03 cents, -3.1%; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.98 cents, -3.2%; Revenue per ASM: USD 12.78 cents, -4.9%; Total assets: USD10,722 million; Cash and marketable securities: USD1621 million; Total liabilities: USD7007 million. [more - original PR]



*Reflects the results of operations for Virgin America for the three and twelve months ended 31-Dec-2017 and for the period 14-Dec-2016 through 31-Dec-2016