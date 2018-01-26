Loading
Alaska Air Group reports USD162m operating profit in 4Q2017

Alaska Air Group reported (25-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1962 million, +29% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD1800 million, +40%;
      • Labour: USD532 million, +42%;
      • Fuel: USD396 million, +66%;
    • Operating profit: USD162 million, -33%;
    • Net profit: USD367 million, +222%;
    • Passengers: 11.0 million, +25.4%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.4%, -1.1ppt;
    • Yield: USD 12.84 cents, -3.9%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.71 cents, -5.1%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.34 cents, -7.6%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD7933 million, +34%;
    • Total operating costs: USD6673 million, +46%;
      • Labour: USD1924 million, +39%;
      • Fuel: USD1447 million, +74%;
    • Operating profit: USD1260 million, -7%;
    • Net profit: USD1028 million, +26%;
    • Passengers: 44.0 million, +28.4%;
    • Passenger load factor: 84.3%, stable;
    • Yield: USD 13.03 cents, -3.1%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.98 cents, -3.2%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.78 cents, -4.9%;
    • Total assets: USD10,722 million;
    • Cash and marketable securities: USD1621 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD7007 million. [more - original PR]

*Reflects the results of operations for Virgin America for the three and twelve months ended 31-Dec-2017 and for the period 14-Dec-2016 through 31-Dec-2016

