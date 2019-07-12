Alaska Air Group releases guidance for 2Q2019, projects drop in pax revenue

Alaska Air Group released (11-Jul-2019) the following guidance for 2Q2019:

Passenger revenue: -0.4%;

RPMs: +1.1%;

ASMs: +0.9%;

Load factor: 0.2ppt increase;

RASM: +5% increase;

CASM excluding fuel and special items: +2.5% increase;

Fuel consumption: +1.9% increase to 220 million gallons at an average fuel cost per gallon of USD2.27.

The carrier expects non-operating expense to be approximately USD13 million and its effective tax rate on adjusted earnings to be 25%. FY2019 effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 26%. Alaska Airlines repurchased 408,665 shares of common stock for approximately USD25 million in 2019, and expects its weighted average basic share counts to be 123.4 million and weighted average diluted share counts to be 124.3 million. [more - original PR]