26-Oct-2018 12:47 PM
Alaska Air Group profit drops 16% in 3Q2018, labour and fuel costs up sharply
Alaska Air Group reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD2212 million, +5% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1915 million, +14%;
- Labour: USD549 million, +15%;
- Fuel: USD513 million, +39%;
- Operating profit: USD297 million, -30%;
- Net profit: USD217 million, -16%;
- Passengers: 12.1 million, +4.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.9%, -0.5ppt;
- Yield: USD 14.20 cents, +0.1%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 13.05 cents, -0.1%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 8.15 cents, +1.9%;
- Total assets: USD10,893 million;
- Cash and marketable securities: USD1397 million;
- Total liabilities: USD9102 million. [more - original PR]