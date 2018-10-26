Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2018 12:47 PM

Alaska Air Group profit drops 16% in 3Q2018, labour and fuel costs up sharply

Alaska Air Group reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD2212 million, +5% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD1915 million, +14%;
    • Labour: USD549 million, +15%;
    • Fuel: USD513 million, +39%;
  • Operating profit: USD297 million, -30%;
  • Net profit: USD217 million, -16%;
  • Passengers: 12.1 million, +4.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.9%, -0.5ppt;
  • Yield: USD 14.20 cents, +0.1%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD 13.05 cents, -0.1%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD 8.15 cents, +1.9%;
  • Total assets: USD10,893 million;
  • Cash and marketable securities: USD1397 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD9102 million. [more - original PR]

