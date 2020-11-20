Alaska Air Group outlook for Nov-2020 projects lower revenues and load factor

Alaska Air Group reported (19-Nov-2020) the following operational and financial results for Oct-2020 and expected results for Nov-2020:

Oct-2020: Total revenue: -62% year-on-year; Passenger revenue: -64%; ASMs: -45%; Passenger load factor: 49%;

Nov-2020: Total revenue: Down in the range of 60% to 65%; Passenger revenue: Down in the range of 65% to 70%; ASMs: Down approx 40%; Passenger load factor: Approx 40% to 45%.



Cash burn is expected to be between USD125 million to USD150 million in Nov-2020, due to recent softening in the demand environment, compared to approximately USD97 million in Oct-2020, which was the result of improved ticket sales. The group recorded cash and short term investments of approximately USD3.5 billion as of 17-Nov-2020, excluding investments held at McGee and ASA Assurance. Alaska Air Group believes renewed state and local government restrictions have caused negative impacts in the immediate term. [more - original PR]