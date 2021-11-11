Alaska Air Group 'optimistic' re: launching Seattle-Shanghai and Seattle-Bangalore routes in 2H2022

Alaska Air Group VP network and alliances Brett Catlin, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) the group is "optimistic" that it can launch JV routes in 2H2022 with American Airlines. The JV routes include nonstop Seattle-Bangalore and nonstop Seattle-Shanghai. Mr Catlin added the route launches are "dependent on the lifting of travel restrictions", which is "an unknown at this point".