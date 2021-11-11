Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Nov-2021 10:54 AM

Alaska Air Group 'optimistic' re: launching Seattle-Shanghai and Seattle-Bangalore routes in 2H2022

Alaska Air Group VP network and alliances Brett Catlin, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) the group is "optimistic" that it can launch JV routes in 2H2022 with American Airlines. The JV routes include nonstop Seattle-Bangalore and nonstop Seattle-Shanghai. Mr Catlin added the route launches are "dependent on the lifting of travel restrictions", which is "an unknown at this point".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More