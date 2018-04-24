Alaska Air Group leases slots to Southwest at New York LaGuardia, Washington Reagan
Alaska Air Group chairman, CEO and president Brad Tilden stated (23-Apr-2018) the carrier executed an agreement with Southwest Airlines to lease 12 "within primitive slots at New York LaGuardia Airport and eight within primitive slots at Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport, after receiving approval from the US Department of Justice. The lease is effective from Oct-2018 through 2028, and will enable Alaska to "monetise these valuable slots", while reallocating operations from Washington Reagan and LaGuradia to Dallas Love Field to "more strategic and profitable opportunities of the West Coast". Alaska has the right to reassume using the slots "should we choose to do so". Two slots at New York JFK slots were reallocated to Seattle and San Jose, Mr Tilden added, "while continuing to [maintain] robust JFK schedules from LA and San Francisco". [more - original PR]