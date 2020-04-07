7-Apr-2020 8:45 AM
Alaska Air Group cuts capacity by 80% for Apr/May-2020, applies for payroll support grants
Alaska Air Group revised (06-Apr-2020) its schedule for Apr-2020 and May-2020 to cut 80% of capacity, with further sizeable cuts expected in the coming months. Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and McGee Air Services also applied for payroll support grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which will be critical for the group in the months ahead. As of 06-Apr-2020, Alaska Air Group recorded approximately USD2 billion in unrestricted cash and short term investments. [more - original PR]